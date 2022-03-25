Orlando man wins $1 million on lucky scratch-off ticket

article

A Central Florida man is $1 million richer after getting lucky on a scratch-off ticket!

Sonny Capobianco, 38, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $795,000.

TRENDING: 12-foot, 1,600-pound great white shark pings off Florida coast

Capobianco bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 5650 Hansel Avenue in Edgewood.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.