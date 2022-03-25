Expand / Collapse search

Orlando man wins $1 million on lucky scratch-off ticket

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:27PM
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida man is $1 million richer after getting lucky on a scratch-off ticket!

Sonny Capobianco, 38, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $795,000. 

Capobianco bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 5650 Hansel Avenue in Edgewood. 

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

