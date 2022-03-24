12-foot, 1,600-pound great white shark pings off Florida coast

article

A massive great white shark pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday.

OCEARCH says the shark, named Scot, is a 12.3-feet long adult male and weighs in at a whopping 1,644 pounds! He was last pinged on Sept. 8, 2021 around Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia.

The organization says Scot was named by its partners at SeaWorld in honor of the people of Nova Scotia "who have always been so welcoming and committed to the science and health of our oceans," the OCEARCH website states. Scot is also the 74th white shark tagged, sampled, and released by OCEARCH in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean.

According to its Facebook page, OCEARCH is a "non-profit organization and a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking and biological studies of large apex predators such as great white sharks and other keystone marine species."

