Central Florida man admits to sex crimes with 4 kids; more victims possible, police say

A Central Florida man reportedly admitted to sex crimes against four girls and Orlando police say there could be more victims out there.

Timothy Bernard Cooper was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Fugitive Investigative Unit in Polk County on an active arrest warrant for Possession of Child Pornography, Capital Sexual Battery, and several counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation and Conduct.

"Through several investigations of this suspect, a total of four female, child victims were identified," police said.

Police said while being interviewed, Cooper fully confessed to the crimes.

"Unfortunately, Cooper may have had additional victims due to children being babysat within his residence over the past several years."

If anyone believes their child may have been victimized by Cooper, please contact the Orlando Police Department's Special Victims Unit with any information at 321-235-5300.