Expand / Collapse search

Shooting suspect possibly barricaded inside Longwood home, deputies say

Published 
Updated 6:56PM
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

Deputies outside Longwood home in response to reported shooting

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are outside a Longwood residence attempting to communicate with a shooting suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are outside a Longwood residence attempting to communicate with a barricaded shooting suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies said they were called to a reported shooting at a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard in the Jennifer Estates subdivision. Deputies said they believe the alleged shooting is "domestic in nature" and an isolated incident. 

Deputies outside Longwood home in response to reported shooting

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are outside a Longwood residence attempting to communicate with a shooting suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities respond to a reported shooting a Longwood subdivision, Jan. 11, 2023. 

SKYFOX observed nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles outside the home including those from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Longwood Police Department. One of the vehicles appeared to be a tactical unit. 

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.