Shooting suspect possibly barricaded inside Longwood home, deputies say

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are outside a Longwood residence attempting to communicate with a barricaded shooting suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies said they were called to a reported shooting at a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard in the Jennifer Estates subdivision. Deputies said they believe the alleged shooting is "domestic in nature" and an isolated incident.

Authorities respond to a reported shooting a Longwood subdivision, Jan. 11, 2023.

SKYFOX observed nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles outside the home including those from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Longwood Police Department. One of the vehicles appeared to be a tactical unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.