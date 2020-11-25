Central Florida K9 wins 'America's Top Dog' competition

Cocoa Police K9 Bear beat out all the competition to become America's top dog.

"I'm Officer Dan Rhodes with the Cocoa Police Department. This is my K9 Bear. We were fortunate enough to participate in a program on A&E called 'America's Top Dog,'" Officer Dan Rhodes explained.

K9 Bear went on to win the competition and $10,000.

MORE NEWS: Police: Gunman wanted after altercation in Daytona Beach turns deadly

The talented dog is part of the Cocoa Police Department SWAT team and the patrol division. He was actually the oldest dog in the competition.

Advertisement

Cocoa's police force decided to take Bear's winnings and give the money to a local high school. Their track has been in need of some upgrades.

The school district told FOX 35 that they are grateful for the help and details about when the track improvements will occur are still being worked out.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.