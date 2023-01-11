Central Florida father gets life after fatally stabbing daughter, attacking her sister

A Longwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after he fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter and attacked his 12-year-old in their home in July 2022.

Juan Bravo-Torres, 36, entered a guilty plea for life in prison for the first-degree premeditated murder of 3-year-old Eva Bravo-Herrera and the attempted murder of his 12-year-old daughter at their Longwood home on July 21, 2022.

Bravo-Torres grabbed his 12-year-old daughters neck when she was sleeping and sliced her throat, an arrest affidavit states. The girl reportedly told police that her dad went to get another knife and that's when she got up and found her little sister on the floor in the hallway. The girl said her dad attacked her again and she fought back, but eventually played dead hoping he would stop.

The report stated that Bravo-Torres dragged her and her sister into the bathroom and that she saw him cutting his wrists "and heard what sounded like he was cutting his throat." The girl then laid still until she thought her dad lost consciousness, grabbed the knife he used in the attack to protect herself, and walked to the McDonald's about a mile away where her mother worked.

When officers arrived at the home on Highland Street, police said they found Bravo-Torres in the bathroom with injuries to his torso and he was unconscious. They said they also found the little girl who was already dead.

Bravo-Torres was arrested following the incident and was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.