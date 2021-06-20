Tickets for Trump, O'Reilly event in Orlando go on sale Monday

Former President Donald Trump is getting ready for a new tour and he will be making a stop at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The former President will be in Orlando for ‘The History Tour' with radio and television personality Bill O'Reilly. They will discuss Trump's presidency.

"These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!" President Trump said on Bill O'Reilly's website.

O'Reilly added that "my job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring."

University of Central Florida (UCF) political professor Aubrey Jewett said he thinks it could be a strategy employed by Trump ahead of a possible presidential run in 2024. However, he said it’s too soon to know.

"This is certainly a way to whet the appetite of his supporters, whether he’s really gonna jump in or not. I suspect he’s not gonna let us know yet," he said.

Tickets are $100. They go on sale Monday, June 21st. There will be a limited amount of VIP and premium seats available for purchase.

There are three other stops on The History Tour: Sunrise, Florida; Houston, Texas; and Dallas, Texas.

