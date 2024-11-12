Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida elementary school selected to perform at state music conference

By
Published  November 12, 2024 9:19pm EST
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Music tour for Florida elementary school students

Rainbow Elementary School in Central Florida has been chosen to perform at the Florida Music Education Conference in January.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rainbow Elementary School in Central Florida has been chosen to perform at the Florida Music Education Conference in January. 

To prepare, the students embarked on a "fall tour" today, with three stops across Seminole County.

At Rainbow Elementary, every student learns to play the violin, but a select few have taken their skills further by joining the school’s Violin Club. Teacher Becky Senko, proud of their progress, says they’re learning more than just music. 

MORE STORIES:

"There’s a huge body of research regarding the brain and development, and that’s well known," Senko said. "But music is what makes us a part of our humanity."

On Tuesday, the students visited Midway Elementary School in Sanford, the Seminole County District Office, and a local senior home, performing "Over the Rainbow" and impressing audiences with a unique twist — hula-hooping while playing their violins. One parent noted that the tour demonstrates why these students were chosen to perform at the conference.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: