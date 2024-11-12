Central Florida elementary school selected to perform at state music conference
ORLANDO, Fla. - Rainbow Elementary School in Central Florida has been chosen to perform at the Florida Music Education Conference in January.
To prepare, the students embarked on a "fall tour" today, with three stops across Seminole County.
At Rainbow Elementary, every student learns to play the violin, but a select few have taken their skills further by joining the school’s Violin Club. Teacher Becky Senko, proud of their progress, says they’re learning more than just music.
"There’s a huge body of research regarding the brain and development, and that’s well known," Senko said. "But music is what makes us a part of our humanity."
On Tuesday, the students visited Midway Elementary School in Sanford, the Seminole County District Office, and a local senior home, performing "Over the Rainbow" and impressing audiences with a unique twist — hula-hooping while playing their violins. One parent noted that the tour demonstrates why these students were chosen to perform at the conference.
