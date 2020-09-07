Central Florida deputies, residents unite to find missing 3-year-old boy, video shows

A missing Central Florida toddler was found safe after deputies joined forces with local citizens to find him before it got dark, law enforcement said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 3-year-old Luke was missing in Osteen. His family, friends, and neighbors searched through nearby fields, woods, trails, ponds, and swamps to find him before it got dark.

They said that deputies who were going off shift for the day heard the call and joined the effort. Air One searched for Luke from the air while deputies, Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) units, and bloodhounds searched on the ground.

After about an hour of searching, they said that Luke was found safe about a mile from home. He had no injuries and was still full of energy.

Photo by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office

TRENDING: Woman takes newborn pictures at Central Florida Chipotle months after going viral for her maternity shoot

Advertisement

In the body camera video posted by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a man tells deputies that Luke was playing with a water hose when found. Luke also is heard talking with excitement, pointing at the helicopter in the air, and then giving a deputy a high five.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.