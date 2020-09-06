Woman takes newborn pictures at Central Florida Chipotle months after going viral for her maternity shoot

article

A Central Florida woman who went viral earlier this year for taking maternity pictures at one of her favorite restaurants has given birth and is celebrating the adorable newborn with a new photoshoot at the same location.

In June 2020, Jordan-Leigh Beal, a model and YouTuber, went viral after taking maternity pictures at Chiptole.

She told FOX 35 at the time that one of her biggest pregnancy cravings was Chipotle and that she was obsessed, especially because of her hyperemesis gravidarum -- a pregnancy complication that causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and sometimes dehydration. She found Chipotle to be one of the only foods she could actually keep down.

Photo by Rebecca Shines Photography

Rebecca Pace, of Rebecca Shines Photography, and Jordan joined forces to take maternity photos at a Chipotle in Lake Mary. She said she couldn’t be happier with how the photos turned out and once Chipotle saw them, they actually emailed the former model a $150 gift card and some baby gifts in the mail.

Then on August 5th, Jordan gave birth to her 5th child, a boy named Corey Mikal Beal Junior.

Rebecca and the mother of five teamed up again to show Corey off to the world, doing another photoshoot at the Chipotle in Lake Mary.

"Everyone meet Corey Mikal Beal Junior, the sweetest little burrito baby! I'm sure you all remember a couple of months ago when I did Jordan's Glam Chipotle Maternity session that went viral over night," Rebecca said on her photography Facebook page. "We were so excited to come back and recreate some of the shots we did with her bump that is now a ball of chubby cuteness!! Mom and dad are so excited to now be parents of 5 and Corey's siblings are obsessed of course."

Photo by Rebecca Shines Photography

In the photos, the baby can be seen in front of the restaurant and then inside, wrapped up as the cutest burrito ever.

Photo by Rebecca Shines Photography

Rebecca also said that the two of them will go back to Chipotle in a year for Corey's first burrito smash, especially because "Jordan is still in love with Chipotle."

See more of Jordan's adorable family on the HapBealyEverAfter Youtube channel. You can also see Rebecca Shines' work on her photography website.

