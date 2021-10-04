Casey DeSantis breast cancer diagnosis sheds light on early detection, awareness

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Support for the 41-year-old mother of three young children is building, starting with her husband.

The governor put out a statement saying, in part: "Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady … As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family."

This month, news outlets are shining a national spotlight on breast cancer awareness and early detection. We spoke with Dr. Terry Mamounas, a surgical oncologist with the Orlando Health Cancer Institute.

"Because of COVID, I think it is an important thing to remember that cancer screenings should resume normally, and if this is something that increases awareness, this would be a good thing for people to take home," Mamounas said.

Mamounas says while there is debate on the best age to get a mammogram, most doctors agree on getting them over 40. But women with higher risks, including family history, should be screened earlier, specifically, 10 years before a relative was diagnosed.

"The good news is we have very meaningful therapies that we have developed over the years that have continuously helped the outcome of patients with breast cancer. It is a very survivable disease with good outcomes," Mamounas said.

