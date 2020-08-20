Case of coronavirus confirmed at Seminole County elementary school

In Seminole County, there are calls for action after a case of coronavirus is confirmed at Lake Mary Elementary School. This comes after just 3 days of face-to-face instruction.

The president of a local teacher's union says more needs to be done. Now, 18 people are required to self-quarantine. Right now it is unclear how many of those 18 people were students or school personnel, but officials say that everyone was contacted immediately.

Officials say a person positive for COVID-19 had been on the school campus. Those students affected by this quarantine will have to continue school virtually on Seminole County Connect for the time being.

"I think it is going to continue to happen unfortunately if things continue to go the same," said the president of the Seminole Education Association, Dan Smith.

He says for the most part things are going well in the school district, but says there is still room for improvement.

"The custodians are so overwhelmed with the amount of work they have there, they don’t have enough, that this room hasn’t really been cleaned well since they’ve been there."

The Seminole County School District says the area affected at Lake Mary Elementary School has been sanitized.

Officials also tell us that they had a plan in place in case this were to happen and will be prepared for more instances throughout the school year.

