Orange County teachers battle to keep schools closed as face-to-face learning set to begin

As Orange County gets ready to start face-to-face classes on Friday, the battle to keep schools closed rages on.

Orange County Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says about a third of students will be headed back to classrooms on Friday. But many teachers want to keep schools closed in the name of safety.

The Florida Education Association believes the order to re-open schools violates the state constitution.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Orange County teacher James Lis testified that if his school campus reopens Friday, he may be forced to leave his job.

"I'm going to have to go class-by-class and explain to my students that I can't return."

Attorneys for the state argue that many parents want schools to be open, and that teachers are not being forced back to school.

Lis says it's putting his family in danger.

"I'm not going to choose. I've chosen my students over so many difficult things, but I can't put my family at risk."

The judge did not make a ruling on Wednesday.

Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs says they need more COVID-19 rapid testing for students and staff.

