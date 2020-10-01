Carnival cruises from U.S. canceled until 2021, except for 2 Florida ports

article

Carnival Cruises from all U.S. ports except for Port Canaveral and Miami are canceled through the rest of the year. These two Florida ports will serve as the first homeports for cruises to embark from following the COVID-19 cruise shutdown.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday extended the 'No Sail' order for cruises through October 31st. The CDC director Robert Redfield pushed to extend the order into February but was overruled by the White House.

With this decision, Carnival announced that they are canceling all cruises from all U.S. homeports except Miami and Port Canaveral for November and December 2020.

They clarified that Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations. The cruises from these two ports scheduled for November and December will remain in place for the time being.

However, if guests would still like to cancel their reservations from these ports, they can do so with the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving: future cruise credit, onboard credit, or a full refund.

"We appreciate the patience and support of our guests as we work through these decisions. We are dedicated to getting back to operations when the time is right," Carnival said in their announcement.

