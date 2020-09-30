CDC extends 'No Sail' order through October 31

article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended the 'No Sail' order for cruise ships through October 31.

"This order continues to suspend passenger operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction," the CDC wrote in an update on its website.

The CDC reports that data from March 1 through September 29, 2020 shows at least 3,689 COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships in U.S. waters, in addition to at least 41 reported deaths.

"We recognize these numbers are likely incomplete and an underestimate."

CDC director Robert Redfield pushed to extend the order into February but was overruled by the White House.

This summer, cruise lines voluntarily canceled trips through next month.

However, many have said they would like to resume sailings before the end of the year. The order was originally set to expire Wednesday.