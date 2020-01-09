Carnival banning some clothing deemed offensive by the cruise line

Carnival Cruise Line wants to keep it family-friendly onboard its ships and is instituting a new dress code of sorts.

The cruise line policy is that if the clothing clearly threatens or conveys hateful ideas or lewd images, guests will be asked to take the item off and replace them with other clothing.

Some have expressed concern over censorship and freedom of expression that might include satire, innuendo, and humor.

On a cruise, if you’re going to dinner in the dining room, some lines have a "cruise elegant" dress code. Carnival is now taking an additional step. On deck, if your T-shirt or cap has inappropriate images or language, staff could ask you to change. Offenders will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

However, when pressed on the issue Carnival responded, “Our crew is not on board to be the clothing or expression police.”

Carnival says guests have largely responded positively to the policy.