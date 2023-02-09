Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment

An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning.

Officers said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in downtown Orlando while the woman was away from home.

The woman told authorities that her camera sent her a notification after it captured the burglary suspect roaming through her apartment.

She then called 911 and within minutes, police officers were at her front door – while the burglary suspect was still inside.

He was arrested and taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft charges.

His identity was not immediately released.