Burger King sign reading 'we all quit' goes viral after employees walk out

article

The message is loud and clear from these Burger King employees who apparently have a beef with management.

A local Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska, has gone viral reading, "WE ALL QUIT" and "SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."

Employees there said they’ve been working in a kitchen with no air conditioning for weeks, with the temperature reaching more than 90 degrees at one point, according to KLKN Channel 8 .

TRENDING: Video shows teen's golf ball being struck by lightning at Top Golf

One employee, former general manager Rachael Flores, was reportedly hospitalized for dehydration, according to KLKN Channel 8.

"I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it [the sign], because we did just one sign and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down," Flores told KLKN.

Flores had reportedly been working at the fast-food chain since January and put in her two weeks notice this month, saying she’d often worked up to 60 hours per week. Eight of her co-workers followed her lead, voicing complaints of an understaffed restaurant, according to the KLKN news report.

TRENDING: Disney World offers Florida residents tickets for just $54 a day

The BK, which is located in the Lincoln neighborhood of Havelock, is reportedly still open but, according to Flores, remains understaffed.

Burger King did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Advertisement

Get updates at FOX News.com