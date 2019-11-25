Bullets from drive-by shooting hit home, Daytona Beach police report

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight.

They said that bullets hit a home in a drive-by shooting. Police got the call around 8 p.m. on Sunday from neighbors who heard several gunshots on Marion Street.

The windows and front door of the house were reportedly hit. No one inside the home was hurt.

Investigators say that they are now searching for a black car seen driving away from the home.

