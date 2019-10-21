Brightline train construction creates road closures in Brevard County

article

The high-speed train project that will connect Central Florida to South Florida is chugging along.

Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, is announcing lane closures and work zone information for Phase 2 construction from Orlando to West Palm Beach, connecting Orlando to Miami.

Drivers should drive with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits.

Brevard County

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Industry Rd. and I-95 (mileposts 45-41)

- Day-time ongoing shoulder closure, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, October 21 through Friday, November 1.

Eastbound and Westbound Beachline Expressway from I-95 to Industry Rd. (mileposts 41-45)

- Night-time full closure, 10 p.m., Wednesday, October 30 to 5 a.m., Thursday, October 31. If necessary, to complete the work, closure will also occur from 10 p.m., Thursday, October 31 to 5 a.m., Friday, November 1.

Detour Information:

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 traffic will be directed to exit at southbound I-95 (exit 42), travel south on I-95 to SR 524 (exit 202), travel east on SR 524 to Industry Rd. and travel north on Industry Rd. to access eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528.

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 traffic will be directed to exit at Industry Rd. (exit 45), travel south on Industry Rd. to SR 524, travel west on SR 524 to northbound I-95 and travel north on I-95 to access westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (Exit 205).

Northbound I-95 exit ramp to Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (Exit 205)

- Overnight full ramp closure, 10 p.m., Wednesday, October 30 to 5 a.m., Thursday, October 31. If necessary, to complete the work, closure will also occur from 10 p.m., Thursday, October 31 to 5 a.m., Friday, November 1.

Detour Information:

Northbound I-95 traffic wishing to access eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 will be directed to exit at SR 524 (exit 202), travel east on SR 524 to Industry Rd. and travel north on Industry Rd. to access eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528.

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 exit ramp to Southbound I-95 (Exit 42)

- Overnight full ramp closure, 10 p.m., Thursday, October 31 to 5 a.m., Friday, November 1. If necessary, to complete the work, closure will also occur from 10 p.m., Monday, November 4 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, November 5. This closure will not occur concurrently with the full road closure of the Beachline Expressway/SR 528.

Detour Information:

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 traffic wishing to access southbound I-95 will be directed to continue eastbound on Beachline Expressway/SR 528 to Industry Rd. (exit 45), travel south on Industry Rd. to SR 524 and travel west on SR 524 to access southbound I-95.

Southbound I-95 just south of Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 205)

- Day-time and night-time single lane closure, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, October 25 and 7 p.m., Monday, October 28 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, October 29. If necessary, to complete the work, closure will also take place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, October 28 and 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 29 to 5 a.m., Wednesday, October 30.

Northbound I-95 just south of Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 205)

- Day-time and night-time single lane closure, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, October 25 and 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 29 to 5 a.m., Wednesday, October 30. If necessary, to complete the work, closure will also take place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, October 28 and 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 30 to 5 a.m., Thursday, October 31.