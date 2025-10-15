Hoax bomb threat sent to 40 Florida school districts: Reports

The Brief More than 40 school districts in Florida targeted by hoax bomb threat emails. The email was sent to superintendents late Tuesday allegedly bombs in schools and demanding payment in Bitcoin. The threats were genetic and are not considered to be credible. The FBI and law enforcement are reportedly investigating.



More than 40 school districts in Florida were reportedly the target of an anonymous hoax bomb threat email, according to districts who received the email.

The threat – which was described as generic and not credible – alleged bombs had been placed at schools and demanded ransom in a cryptocurrency, according to school districts.

In Central Florida, Brevard Public Schools, Seminole County Public Schools, and Sumter County School District acknowledged receiving the email. The School Board of Highlands County also received the email.

What they're saying:

"We wanted to inform you that a widespread email was sent to over 40 districts in the State of Florida last night (Tuesday), and our district received the same email, regarding bombs being placed in schools and demanding payment in bitcoin.

The FBI is actively tracking the source of the email and believes this to be a hoax. Our law enforcement officers are aware of this situation and are working closely with the FBI and Homeland Security to address the incident." - Seminole County Public Schools

"The Sumter County School District has been made aware of a possible threat to schools circulating through a "swatting" email thread. Districts across the State of Florida have received this same message.

While we do not believe this to be a credible threat, we are taking it seriously and working closely with our local and state law enforcement partners to keep everyone safe. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on our campuses tomorrow to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff." - Sumter County Sheriff's Office

"Brevard Public Schools received an anonymous bomb threat that was sent via group email to over 40 school districts across Florida this evening. These threats are not considered credible and appear to be part of a hoax intended to solicit money. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are actively investigating the origin of these messages. At this time, there is no indication of any danger to our campuses, and students are safe to attend school tomorrow as scheduled." - Brevard Public Schools

"This evening, Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the School Board of Highlands County was made aware of an email that was sent to numerous school districts containing what appears to be a hoax bomb threat similar to ones that have been sent across the state in the past. Upon receipt, we immediately notified the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. It is important to note again that this appears to be a non-credible, generic threat that was sent to numerous school superintendents and officials throughout the state of Florida, and is not specific to Highlands County." - School Board of Highlands County