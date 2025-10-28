Brevard, Lake County residents impacted by flash flood with flooded homes, neighborhoods

The Brief Titusville and Eustis neighborhoods are flooding, leaving residents to kayak to get around. Around 200 Brevard County homes were reported to have water inside from the flood. A Mount Dora woman escaped her car before Donnelly Street collapsed.



Some Central Florida residents are still facing the impact of a flash flood two days ago.

The backstory:

On Sunday, Oct. 26, heavy rains impacted roads, infrastructure and homes – mainly in portions of Brevard and Lake Counties.

Flooding situations in Brevard County

What we know:

In Titusville – which is still in a state of emergency – some areas, such as Parkland Street, had feet of standing water. FOX 35's Esther Bower said this is now the second day of kids missing school and parents missing work because they can't travel anywhere.

Additionally, residents are dealing with flooding in their homes. One Titusville family – with inches of water in their foyer – stacks items on top of one another to reduce the risk of damages. Their home was underwater in 30 minutes to an hour, the family said.

Merritt Island homeowners also struggled to keep water out of their homes.

Now, neighbors on Parkland Street kayak to maneuver outside their homes.

"We had 150-200 homes with water reported inside, none over the outlets – which is 12 inches and usually what helps qualify for federal assistance," a Brevard County Emergency Management spokesperson told FOX 35, Tuesday. "We don’t have an exact number because these were self-reported, and we’re working on damage assessments. As far as displacement, no one."

Flood impacts in Lake County

One neighborhood in Eustis was also flooded enough to kayak in.

A Eustis neighborhood is flooded after an Oct. 26 flash flood.

Fire Chief Michael Swanson said there are still several flood areas being observed in the city. He's hoping to pump water out of the Eustis area in eight days. Without the state providing four pumps, the process could have taken two or three months.

"When water continues to move, it continues to move dirt and the erosion continues," Swanson said. "So, we have to monitor and fix as we go."

A woman escaped her car after a road fell apart after an Oct. 26 storm.

In Mount Dora, which faced major road damage to Donnelly Street and Wolf Branch Road, a woman escaped her car before the road collapsed.

In an Oct. 27 press conference, Mayor James Homich said the road will remain closed until further notice. Lake County Director of Emergency Management Megan Milanese said storm water systems were overwhelmed, which caused road erosion and washouts.