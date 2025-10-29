Boyfriend’s dying words lead to vehicular homicide charge for girlfriend

The Brief Investigators say a Flagler County woman intentionally caused a February car crash that killed her boyfriend months later. Leigha Mumby now faces a vehicular homicide charge after Daniel Waterman’s dying statement implicated her. She has been released on bond as his family seeks custody of the couple’s newborn child.



The girlfriend of a man who died months after a car crash in Flagler County has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Investigators said the crash was intentional.

The backstory:

Investigators say a February car crash in Flagler County that killed 22-year-old Daniel Waterman was not an accident but an intentional act by his girlfriend, Leigha Mumby.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the couple was arguing when Mumby allegedly accelerated her vehicle to more than 90 mph and drove straight into a tree.

Waterman, who was critically injured, later told troopers from his hospital bed that Mumby intentionally caused the crash after saying, "I don’t care what happens. You’ll get what you deserve."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Waterman died on Oct. 8, leading prosecutors to upgrade Mumby’s earlier charges to vehicular homicide. She was booked into the Flagler County Jail this week and released after posting a $150,000 bond.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The crash occurred during Super Bowl weekend, and investigators say it stemmed from a heated argument inside the car. Mumby was initially charged in July with reckless driving, aggravated battery, and causing serious bodily injury. After months of hospitalization, Waterman succumbed to his injuries, prompting prosecutors to elevate the case to a homicide investigation.

What they're saying:

"This was not an accident," said John Hager, an attorney for the Waterman family. "Evidence showed she didn’t use the brakes — the car was speeding up at the time of impact."

Hager also confirmed that Mumby was pregnant at the time of the crash and recently gave birth to Waterman’s child.

"The family believes the new charge is appropriate and are relieved to see justice moving forward," he added.