Let it Glow: Exploring some of Central Florida's breathtaking holiday displays

The holidays just got a little bit brighter with residents celebrating in style. With decked out front yards, neighborhoods across the Orlando area are shining bright with holiday spirit.

This Christmas season, FOX 35 takes you to five neighborhoods with breathtaking and grand light displays.

Here's a little about them and where you can find them:

Apopka: Inflatables grow year-by-year

Homeowners in Apopka said their outdoor Christmas decorations started with a few, but since then, the collection has grown.

It's been twelve years in the making. Now, one Apopka home has dozens of holiday-themed inflatables on their lawn. From various snowmen to "Despicable Me" minions. The lights take three to four days on its own, added to another three to four days for the inflatables.

Clermont: Celebrating a Jurassic gingerbread Christmas

A very Jurassic gingerbread Christmas has come to Clermont.

With some inflatables towering over 10 feet tall – a 17-foot DIY cake stands with a gingerbread man on top holding a star – the light display showcases dinosaurs, snowmen, nutcrackers and glowing palm trees. The display also includes 28 electric fence sections – inspired by the 1993 film.

Phil started planning the day after Easter, he told FOX 35's Lauren Margolis, even imagining and creating a T-Rex barista.

Longwood: Bright lights and snow

It's snowing in Longwood. Every inch of a Longwood home's front lawn is covered in holiday-themed inflatables, streaming lights and lights dotted on the grass.

Chris, the mastermind behind the decor, said the entire process takes up to a month – after starting on Nov. 1 – right after Halloween. The decorations include 30 new inflatables – including Santa, snowmen, penguins and a nativity scene, with lights streaming from the outside of his home.

"It's always good to be able to provide (joy) to other people," Chris said.

Sanford: A 60-year tradition

One Sanford home is bursting with light as the home is decorated with light arches, snowflakes, candy canes. Icicle lights hanging from the roof and dozens of blow molds.

In a Christmas tradition spanning 60 years, this Sanford family has at least 400 blow molds spread over 16.5 acres. Dozens of snowmen surround several igloos.

The family gets together every year to decorate their three homes. Homeowner, Connor, said the family starts putting together its outdoor decorations after Halloween and finishes before Thanksgiving.

Looking forward, Connor said he plans to keep the tradition going each year.

St. Cloud: Over 100 reindeer on display

Santa's sleigh is ready to take flight as all of his reindeer stand at the ready outside one St. Cloud home.

In St. Cloud, one neighborhood has 118 20-foot reindeer in front of each home.

"I think it's awesome," one homeowner said. "It brings the whole community together and we're a really tight-knit community."