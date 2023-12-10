Deputy among 2 people shot outside Marion County club, deputies say

Two people, including a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy, are in the hospital after a shooting outside a club Sunday morning, according to deputies.

At 2:15 a.m., a shooting occurred outside Time Nightclub located at 9355 SE Maricamp Road, a news release said. During the incident, a MCSO deputy and a civilian were shot and transported to the hospital, deputies said. The deputy who was shot was undergoing surgery as of 4:21 a.m., according to a MCSO social media post. The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time.

MCSO Major Crimes is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Marion County at 352-732-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.



