Bondi says President Trump unlikely to testify

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a new member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, said Wednesday the president is unlikely to testify in the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry.

“Of course, he wants to testify because he did nothing wrong. But do I think it is likely he is going to testify? Probably not,” Bondi said during an interview on the “CBS This Morning” show.

“They are telling him to come in and prove your innocence. Is this the system in which we live now?” Bondi added.

Bondi said the House Intelligence Committee, which is holding hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry, is a “sham court.” At the center of the inquiry is a question of whether Trump tied military aid to Ukraine with digging up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“Aid was released, and we are very proud of that … without any investigation being open,” Bondi said. “Aid was released well before the deadline.”

The White House this month named Bondi as a special adviser to the president. In that role, she is expected to make national television appearances to defend the president, who she has long supported.

