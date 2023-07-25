Expand / Collapse search

Bond denied for woman linked to quadruple shooting in Daytona Beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Daytona Beach accused shooter appears in court

Karla Bermudez, the woman facing attempted felony murder charges linked to a shooting that injured four people in Daytona Beach over the weekend, appeared before a judge for her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman linked to a shooting that injured four people in Daytona Beach over the weekend appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

During her first appearance, Karla Bermudez was formally read her charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm (four counts) and carrying a concealed firearm into an establishment with alcohol, a violation of concealed carry. 

The judge ordered Bermudez to be held in the Volusia County jail without bond. She also cannot have contact with the victims or their families. 

Bermudez must surrender any firearms or weapons to law enforcement within 48 hours. 

"Is my lawyer here? I'm supposed to have a lawyer here," Bermudez asked the judge. 

Karla Bermudez was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted murder linked to a shooting on Saturday night in Daytona Beach.

"Ma'am, we have an attorney here from the public defender's office. That's the defense attorney that we have here," the judge replied.

On Saturday, July 22, shortly before midnight, Daytona Beach police officers responded to a parking lot outside a nightclub near Seabreeze Blvd. and Atlantic Avenue (A1A) where a fight had occurred between a group of people, police said. At some point, an unknown woman fired shots.

A total of four people were hurt, police said, adding that all are expected to survive (police initially said three people were hurt).

Arrest in Daytona Beach quadruple shooting

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a quadruple shooting outside a nightclub in Daytona Beach over the weekend, police said. Karla Bermudez was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted murder linked to a shooting on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, near Seabreeze Blvd. and Atlantic Avenue (A1A), according to Daytona Beach Police.

Police had been looking for a person of interest, possibly connected to the shooting. Earlier Monday, Daytona Beach police said someone had been detained. Not long after, police announced the arrest of Bermudez. 

Details on what led to the shooting, a possible motive, or how Bermudez is connected were not immediately available.