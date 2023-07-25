Bond denied for woman linked to quadruple shooting in Daytona Beach

A woman linked to a shooting that injured four people in Daytona Beach over the weekend appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

During her first appearance, Karla Bermudez was formally read her charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm (four counts) and carrying a concealed firearm into an establishment with alcohol, a violation of concealed carry.

The judge ordered Bermudez to be held in the Volusia County jail without bond. She also cannot have contact with the victims or their families.

Bermudez must surrender any firearms or weapons to law enforcement within 48 hours.

"Is my lawyer here? I'm supposed to have a lawyer here," Bermudez asked the judge.

Karla Bermudez was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted murder linked to a shooting on Saturday night in Daytona Beach.

"Ma'am, we have an attorney here from the public defender's office. That's the defense attorney that we have here," the judge replied.

On Saturday, July 22, shortly before midnight, Daytona Beach police officers responded to a parking lot outside a nightclub near Seabreeze Blvd. and Atlantic Avenue (A1A) where a fight had occurred between a group of people, police said. At some point, an unknown woman fired shots.

A total of four people were hurt, police said, adding that all are expected to survive (police initially said three people were hurt).

Police had been looking for a person of interest, possibly connected to the shooting. Earlier Monday, Daytona Beach police said someone had been detained. Not long after, police announced the arrest of Bermudez.

Details on what led to the shooting, a possible motive, or how Bermudez is connected were not immediately available.