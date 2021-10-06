Bodycam video shows shootout between Daytona Beach officers and man

A newly-released body camera video shows the moments when police say a man started a shootout with Daytona Beach police officers.

A Daytona Beach neighborhood had a rough start to the week, waking up to sirens and gunshots. Police said that a single gunshot was heard on Piccadilly Drive, close to Westside Elementary School, while on patrol just after midnight. The sound brought officers to a location behind some nearby homes.

Soon, police said that they spotted Joseph Jaymes, who fired several rounds at them. A bullet can be seen flying just feet in front of the officers. Fire was returned back, hitting Jaynes in the leg. He crawled to his truck from there, prompting a standoff. He eventually called 911 and was taken into custody.

Over the weekend, prior to this incident, police said that they were called to the same neighborhood several times to handle arguments between Jaynes and his roommate.

