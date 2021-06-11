Body found in Banana River identified as homicide victim from Longwood

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was located in the Banana River, east of Morningside Drive in Merritt Island, on Tuesday.

Following an autopsy, the Brevard County Medical Examiner has concluded that Trevor Morrison, 62, Longwood, Florida. was a victim of homicide.

Morrison's body was spotted by a boater around 5:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives believe he was killed in Seminole County and transported to Brevard County in an attempt to conceal the crime.

RELATED: Authorities seek clues after body discovered in Banana River

The homicide investigation is being handled by the Longwood Police Department.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Longwood Police Department or Crimeline at 800-1-423-TIPS (8477).

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.