Authorities seek clues after body discovered in Banana River

Brevard County sheriff's deputies said they're working a suspicious death after a body was found by a boater in the Banana River.

Nora Whitney knew something was wrong, after spotting deputies in her backyard, overlooking the Banana River.

"They said they found a body right by the island there," she said, gesturing to the river. "I was a little scared at first."

Investigators said the body was discovered by a boater east of Morningside Drive at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

As detectives collect evidence, Whitney also has questions.

"Who is this person? How did that happen and how long has he been in the water?"

Deputies used Whitney’s dock to bring the victim to shore. They said they haven’t received any missing person reports. So the identity of this victim remains a mystery.

"It was just like a movie, " said Whitney.

Investigators said an autopsy is being conducted to determine who the victim is and the cause of death.

