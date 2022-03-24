Officials: Suspect linked to man's death at Sanford mosque shot in Indian River County

article

The search for a suspect after a man was found dead Thursday morning at a mosque in Sanford has ended after the suspect was shot by deputies in Indian River County, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Seminole Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters at an afternoon press conference that the suspect was shot multiple times by deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. That suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital.

He deferred additional questions related to the deputy-involved shooting to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the man was found seriously injured Thursday morning at the mosque, and he later died. There was evidence of a fight, he said.

Apparently, the victim was a maintenance worker at the mosque and was training the alleged suspect to be his replacement, officials said. The man was not identified pending notification to his family. However, Sheriff Lemma said he appeared to be of Middle Eastern descent.

The suspect, who was also not identified, was believed to be from Egypt, but has lived in the U.S., Lemma said. He cautioned that they do not believe this was a targeted attack against the mosque and that there was no larger community threat.

He said the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

Earlier Thursday, officials released photos of a suspect vehicle that may have been connected to the suspect.

