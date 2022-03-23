Human remains found near missing Seminole County woman's car: deputies

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says human remains, believed to be those of a missing Oviedo woman, have been located near her car in Orange County.

Deputies said a vehicle belonging to Julie Noppinger was found in a parking lot on E. Colonial Dr. in Orlando. Noppinger, 37, has been missing since February 26, and her family said that same day her cell phone was turned off.

The remains have not yet been positively identified, according to investigators. Due to the location of the scene, the investigation has been assumed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Julie Noppinger's family growing more concerned each day

Noppinger was last seen walking out of the Walmart Super Center, located at 11250 E Colonial Drive in Orlando, at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 26. She entered her 2013 red Nissan Altima and headed eastbound on Colonial Drive towards Alafaya Trail.

FOX 35 News sat down with Noppinger’s father and two sisters earlier this month.

"I’ve gone out and searched on my own different places where she may be and talked to a few people… but it’s a big place out there and where do you start looking," Steve Noppinger said.

He said Julie has been living with him in Oviedo.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.