Body discovered near railroad tracks in Sanford

A body was discovered in Sanford on Tuesday. Investigators are now trying to determine whether it could be connected to a woman who's been missing since last week.

The body was found near railroad tracks in Sanford in dense woods just after 3 p.m. by 25th Street and Sanford Avenue.

Sanford police and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office still haven’t released any details about the body. They’re in the process of notifying the next of kin before they release the identification to the public.

There has been some speculation that this could be the body belonging to a woman who has been missing for several days, but officials still have not said whether this person was a male or a female.

The scene is still roped off as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.