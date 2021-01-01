'Suspicious disappearance': Deputies search for missing, endangered couple

article

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that they are asking for the public's help for information on the whereabouts of two adults missing under suspicious circumstances.

They said that on the morning of Thursday, December 31st, a black Toyota Camry with Florida tag JKMN34 was located at 1980 Cameron Avenue in Sanford. The night before, the car was occupied by 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Church and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Trodarius Rainey.

The couple has reportedly not been seen since late Wednesday. There is evidence inside the vehicle that indicates the couple's disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the two people should contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

