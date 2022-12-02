Body cam video shows moments before man stabbed Daytona Beach officer in face, police say

Body camera video shows the moments leading up to a man allegedly stabbing a Daytona Beach police officer in the face during a struggle at a Sunoco gas station on Thursday. The officer survived. The suspect was shot and killed.

FOX 35 is not showing the entire video due to its graphic content.

In the video, a Volusia County deputy is seen confronting the 37-year-old suspect in the parking lot of the gas station at 2501 W. International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach after the store owner complained of him trespassing for a second time that day. The man is heard telling the deputy that he was waiting on a lawyer because he saw "a dead body over there and a dead body in those cars over there."

Moments later, a Daytona Beach officer arrives on the scene and begins talking to the man.

"I'll just leave," the man tells the officer in the video.

"No, you're not going to just leave," the officer says. When the deputy goes to grab the man to detain him, the man is heard saying "you're not touching me" and tries to break away. That's when a struggle begins between the man, the deputy and the officer.

As they try to detain the man, one of the law enforcement officers is heard telling him to stop and then yells "drop the knife!" Two gunshots are heard and the body cam shows the Daytona Beach officer falling over onto the ground.

According to Daytona Beach police, the suspect had pulled a knife out from his pocked and stabbed the officer in the upper jaw.



"During the altercation, DBPD Officer’s department issued body worn camera got knocked off of his chest and remained on the ground for the remainder of the incident," the department said in a press release.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect died after being shot.

"It goes to show you how fast, when you see the body camera footage, an encounter over a trespasser turned deadly," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "Thank God the Daytona officer is going to recover. I think we should be really proud of the way these guys acted. It's what they were told to do. They did their job."

The investigation is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.