DeLand bar shooting: Man arrested after firing weapon over $5 beer

The Brief Calvin Gilbert, 55, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly firing a gun outside a DeLand bar during an argument over a $5 drink. No one was injured in the shooting, and a media briefing is scheduled for Tuesday.



A man accused of firing a gun outside a downtown DeLand bar following an argument over a $5 drink has been arrested, police announced Sunday.

Shooting over alleged $5 beer

The backstory:

According to the DeLand Police Department, the incident began early Saturday morning at McCabe’s Bar, where Calvin Roosevelt Gilbert, 55, had been drinking with the victim, a man he had just met. Witnesses said Gilbert bought the victim a beer and later demanded repayment as the bar was closing.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: DeLand bar shooting: Police search for suspect after alleged dispute over $5 beer

The confrontation escalated in the rear parking lot, where Gilbert allegedly pulled a black handgun from a satchel and fired one shot from about three feet away. The victim ducked and was not hit, but the bullet struck a cooler and penetrated the wall of an occupied building.

Calvin Roosevelt Gilbert, 55

Police responded around 2:05 a.m., recovering a single 9mm shell casing and confirming damage consistent with gunfire. Surveillance video showed Gilbert fleeing on foot before driving away in a tan 1999 Nissan Quest van. He was later identified in a photo lineup by both the victim and bar staff.

No injuries were reported, and both the victim and witnesses indicated they intend to press charges.

Suspect arrested and charged

What we know:

Calvin Roosevelt Gilbert, 55, was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

What's next:

DeLand Police said a media briefing is scheduled for Tuesday at police headquarters, with the time to be announced.

Second shooting at McCabe's Bar in a month

Dig deeper:

A deadly shooting took place at the same bar less than a month earlier.

Officers responded to McCabe's Bar located at 225 N. Amelia Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025, after reports of gunfire.

According to authorities, approximately 40 people were inside McCabe’s when the gunfire erupted. The victim, 32-year-old Keshod Harris, was shot seven times in the chest during an altercation and later died from his injuries. A second victim, an employee at a liquor store connected to the bar, was also injured—shot in both hands while trying to break up the fight.

Avantae Williams, a DeLand resident and a well-known former University of Miami football player, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

