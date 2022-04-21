Body camera video shows guests complaining they were drugged at wedding

Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies released body camera video showing the scene as investigators responded to reports of guests being drugged at a Longwood wedding reception February 19.

"Firefighters have seen about three, four more people at the entrance that aren’t feeling good. Might be transporting a few more people to the hospital because of this," a responding deputy says.

One wedding guest is seen on a stretcher being wheeled into an ambulance.

Earlier this week deputies arrested the bride, Danya Shay Glenny and her caterer, Joycelyn Bryant, of Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen. They are facing charges of tampering, negligence and delivery of marijuana.

"We all have been affected, somehow. What, was put in food," another wedding guest asked. "Yeah we’re trying to figure out who put it in the food. Was it the catering company?" a deputy said. "What would you suggest I do?" the guest responded. "Well I would not drive in your condition, so you probably want to take an Uber," the deputy advised.

Body camera worn by Seminole County sheriff's deputies show wedding guests complaining that they think they had been drugged. [Seminole County Sheriff's Office].

Investigators said food laced with marijuana was served at the wedding, and the guests did not know before they ate it. Deputies recognized immediately that some guests were intoxicated.

"Hey, are you guys with the catering? You with catering?" a deputy said to some staff members carrying trays out to a van.

"Yeah we’re just putting stuff away," a member of the catering staff responded. "Yeah, don’t put anything away. You can put that back inside," the deputy instructed.

In the body camera video, you could see investigators pulling food off of the dinner tables as they approached the bride and groom.

"Apparently, supposedly your food had cannabis inside of it when your guests ate it. Did you authorize that?" a deputy asked. "I have no idea," the groom said. "I just need a yes or no. Did you guys authorize that from the catering company to have cannabis placed in the food? Edibles? Whatever the case may be?" the deputy asked again. "No, sir. It could have been. I mean I’m not going to lie, people here are, consume marijuana. I mean I think people probably, I wouldn’t be surprised, if people had like their own edibles," the groom said.

The deputy told the groom that he noticed children at the wedding and that if any marijuana was put in food that was served to everybody, including minors, then it would be a problem.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation tells FOX 35 News they checked, and caterer, Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen is not currently licensed by the state of Florida, and hasn’t been since 2017. The spokesperson said that is now under investigation and that Bryant could face additional charges.