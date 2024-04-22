Blue Milk made famous by 'Star Wars' hits store shelves in Orlando

You don't have to travel to another galaxy to try an iconic Star Wars drink.

Blue Milk, a collab from TruMoo and Lucasfilim, is hitting store shelves across Orlando. The drink, made famous in Star Wars: A New Hope, the first installment in the original trilogy, will be available for a limited time through July 2024 at retailers including Publix, Target and Walmart.

The special-edition milk with Star Wars-inspired packaging was released ahead of May 4, a day widely regarded as Star Wars Day.

A TrueMoo and Lucasfilm collab is bringing "Star Wars TrueMoo Blue Milk" to store shelves across Orlando. (Photo: TruMoo)

"TruMoo is all about fun and flavor, so we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the joys of flavored milk from our family farms to families across the country," said Rachel Kyllo, senior vice president of innovation and marketing for DFA Dairy Brands. "With the mass cross-generational appeal that the Star Wars franchise offers, we’re excited to see fans of all ages indulging in this delicious beverage that’s also a good source of protein for strong muscles."

TruMoo said the milk comes packed with protein, real dairy milk and 8 grams of protein per serving.

Before this limited-edition run, Blue Milk was only available at Disney Parks.