Is Walt Disney World reviving its shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel?

Walt Disney World seemingly hasn't forgotten about its shuttered Star Wars hotel.

The theme park filed a Notice of Commencement in Orange County last month for construction to begin on the former site of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney's Hollywood Studios, according to documents obtained by FOX 35. Notices of Commencement are required by Orange County for the "construction, improvements to, or for the alteration of repair of improvements to real property."

This filing does not share details about specific plans other than "general construction."

The documents, filed by an engineer from Disney's Hollywood Studios on Jan. 25, list Sanford-based Sunstate Awning and Graphic Design as the contractor on the project.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a themed hotel and immersive experience, was shut down in September 2023, just over a year after the resort first opened its doors. In Disney's statement about the hotel closure, they said bookings would be "temporarily paused" and would reopen on May 26, 2024.

While the theme park has remained tight-lipped about any potential revival of the resort, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro told The Points Guy last summer that something is brewing, although he didn't share any more details.

"No hints yet, but something will happen," D'Amaro said.