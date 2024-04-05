Theme park wars: Disney reportedly planning expansion of Orlando attractions

More to come for the "Most Magical Place on Earth!"

Disney's executives confirmed this week that expansion plans are underway, part of their 10-year, $60 billion investment to "turbo-charge" the Disney experience.

An exclusive few were invited to Glendale, California, for a look behind the curtain. Disney historian and host of WDWRadio.com, Lou Mongello, scored an invitation and spoke with some of the masterminds charged with creating Disney’s magic.

"The big expansion that we know about right now takes place over in Dinoland in Disney’s Animal Kingdom — where they’re bringing the Tropical Americas to that park, with an Indiana Jones attraction, Encanto and Coco, which may or may not look like a carousel," Mongello said.

Behind Magic Kingdom’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a second expansion is much more secret, but Disney officials said planning permits are about to be filed.

Disney’s new undertaking is happening simultaneously with the construction of Universal’s Epic Universe, slated to open in 2025.

"This is the classic back and forth. You’ve got two strong, powerful competitors. One says I’m going to do this… then the other says I’m going to do that," said Dr. Mark Johnston.

Johnston, professor of marketing emeritus at Rollins College, said the competition benefits Central Florida. The ripple effect from park visitors bolsters the local economy.

"When we see somebody come to Central Florida to visit the parks, we know the multiplier effect of them coming is not just the $2,000 they’re going to spend at Disney for the week, or whatever it is, but it’s all the additional which can be more than the original cost of coming," Johnston said.

As for a timeline or exact details surrounding Disney’s expansions, details have not yet been released — but that doesn’t stop Disney lovers from dreaming.

"Fans are so deeply, emotionally connected — not just to this place, but to the characters, to the brand, to the cast members," Mongello said. "I think that’s why so many people care so much. The passionate responses we see and hear online come from that place of just loving this place so very much."

Disney is expected to announce additional details at its bi-annual D23 event, which will be held in Anaheim, California, from August 9 to 11.