Black bear spotted hanging out in tree near Florida day care

Orange County deputies are monitoring a black bear spotted in a tree Tuesday morning.

The bear is located on John Young Parkway near the Expanding Minds Academy in Orlando.

The animal has been in the area since at least 6 a.m.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are keeping a close eye on the bear until Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) officials arrive.

According to the FWC, during this time of year, bears are more active. Juvenile bears are starting to leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home.

Typically, these bears will move away on their own. If you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it.

If you ever feel threatened by a bear; observe a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear; or need to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them, you're asked to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

