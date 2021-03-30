Biden’s dog Major involved in another biting incident at the White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major has been involved in another biting incident at the White House, Fox News confirmed Tuesday.

According to a statement from the first lady’s press secretary Michael LaRosa, Major Biden "nipped someone while on a walk."

LaRosa says the individual who was "nipped" was seen by the White House Medical Unit out of an abundance of caution and later returned to work "without injury."

READ MORE: Biden's dogs, Champ and Major, are back at the White House

A few weeks ago, Major, who is a 3-year-old German shepherd rescue, was sent back to the Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, along with the first family's 12-year-old dog Champ, after an initial biting incident that involved a United States Secret Service agent.

At the time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the dogs "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people."

Advertisement

President Joe Biden plays with the Biden family dogs Champ and Major Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Courtesy Photo by Ana Isabel Martinez Chamorro)

READ MORE: President Biden’s German shepherds sent back to Delaware after biting incident, report says

Last week, the dogs returned to the White House after receiving training, according to Biden.

In a recent interview, the president said Major was "a sweet dog." He explained the biting by saying that the dog had "turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and moves to protect."

Biden added that "85% of the people there love him."

READ MORE: President Biden's dogs officially move in to White House