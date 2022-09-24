Bethune-Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation amid Tropical Storm Ian

article

Due to the latest projections of Tropical Storm Ian, Bethune - Cookman University has announced a mandatory campus evacuation beginning on Monday.

The school said in a statement released Saturday that they're encouraging students to begin making plans to evacuate the residence halls as early as Sunday — although the evacuation doesn't begin until noon on Monday.

More information will be released on protocols and procedures for the evacuation later this evening or early Sunday at the latest. Information will also be available on our website and all social media platforms over the next 48 hours," the school said in a statement.

Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty as Tropical Storm Ian continues to organize over the Caribbean Sea late Saturday.

The storm was 230 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica and about 430 miles southeast of Grand Cayman Island with sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, according to the 8 p.m. Saturday advisory.

The latest models show the system reaching Category 4 hurricane status over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida, which could happen mid-week.