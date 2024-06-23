Convicted Florida killer Bessman Okafor faces sentencing on Monday

Convicted killer Bessman Okafor will find out his sentence on Monday. Okafor was originally found guilty in 2012 of killing 19-year-old Alex Zaldivar.

Zaldivar's father, Rafael, has been at the court's hearings since his son's death. "I do what I can, I've been coming out here, I’ve been to maybe more than 200 hearings. Seven trials, you know if i have to go through it again then so be it," he said.

Back in January, a jury voted in favor of the death penalty, 9 to 3, during a re-sentencing trial. But it will be the judge who has the final say on whether Okafor will be sentenced to death or life in prison. Rafael Zaldivar has been vocal about the case and says he's ready for anything. "My job is to make sure that we put him back in a six by nine box, whether they execute him or not. But I want him in that box," he said.

Monday’s sentencing comes after a case that has seen setbacks and do-overs over the years. Okafor's previous death sentence, following the 2012 guilty verdict, had been overturned due to a new state law. Attorney Albert Yonfa, who isn’t connected with the case, said the delays and issues in this case are well-known in the legal community. "This case has just been unique, it's been a lesson in legal maneuvering, and it's put Florida sort of in the spotlight of death penalty cases."

Yonfa said Okafor could appeal a death penalty decision, which could stretch on for more than a decade. But either way, he said Bessman Okafor would never again walk free. "No matter what Judge Munyon decides tomorrow, Okafor will never be a free man. He will either spend life in prison of see the death penalty."