Expand / Collapse search

Be prepared: If you're in the path of a hurricane, here's what to do

Published 
Hurricane Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - When a hurricane strikes, things can go from fine to fatal in the blink of an eye, but being prepared for any outcome and having strong plans for all scenarios can significantly lessen the threat to you, your home, and your loved ones.

Prepare ahead of time

Make plans for both evacuation and sheltering in place

Hurricane Safety Tip: Information

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King provides an important hurricane safety tip.

Hurricane Safety Tip: How to secure your home

FOX 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards provides an important hurricane safety tip.

Hurricane Safety Tip: After the storm

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas provides an important hurricane safety tip.

Hurricane Safety Tip: Help your community

FOX 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards provides an important hurricane safety tip.

FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center

Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates and weather alerts.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates and weather alerts.

Be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather app to stay prepared throughout hurricane season. 