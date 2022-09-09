'Beauty and the Beast'-themed pop-up escape room adventure coming to Orlando

article

Fans of the Disney classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’ can soon put themselves right in the middle of the fairytale during an interactive pop-up cocktail adventure that is coming to downtown Orlando!

The 90-minute event – described as part escape room, part theater show – will be hosted at The Oliv Bar on 745 N. Magnolia Ave.

Guests will be immersed into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and the Beast as you dance, create cocktails, and try to solve riddles and challenges set in a Victorian castle atmosphere.

"You’ll be invited to dance, sample from the Castle’s finest delights (of the alcoholic and edible variety), but be careful not to overstay your welcome to take anything that’s not yours - or you may not get home at all!" Viral Ventures says, the company behind the event. "Will you be able to lift the curse that has been put upon Beast and his servants so they can live happily ever after?"

TRENDING: WATCH: Bears caught ‘dancing’ in driveway of Florida home in viral video

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Guests are encouraged to dress up, but it is not required. It's important to note that anyone arriving 20 minutes late will be refused entry.

TRENDING: Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers

The event runs from Nov. 30, 2022 - Feb. 22, 2023. You can find ticket information HERE.