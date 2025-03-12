Bear hunt backlash: FWC to hear public comment on first proposed bear hunt in 10 years

The Brief Florida officials are reconsidering bear hunting, nearly a decade after the last hunt was cut short. Conservationists argue habitat loss, not overpopulation, is the real threat, while proponents say hunting helps manage bear numbers. A virtual meeting on March 13 will gather public input, with a final decision expected in May.



The controversial topic of bear hunting is back up for discussion in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a virtual public meeting to gauge the public’s interest in hosting their first bear hunt in 10 years.

'There's no right way to do a wrong thing'

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is considering hosting the state's first bear hunt in nearly a decade.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 13, to gather public input. The last permitted hunt took place in 2015 but was cut short after just two days when more than 300 bears were killed. The commission will not make a final decision until a meeting set for May 21-22.

Proponents of the hunt argue that Florida’s bear population has grown significantly and could sustain a limited, regulated hunt. FWC estimates that the bear population, which was once over 11,000, now stands at around 4,000.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the FWC has already reached a decision or if public input will significantly influence the outcome. Conservation groups argue that habitat destruction, rather than population growth, is the real issue threatening bears in Florida. Additionally, there is no consensus on whether a hunt would effectively manage bear populations or if alternative, non-lethal methods would be sufficient.

The backstory:

Bear hunting in Florida has long been a controversial issue. The state’s last hunt in 2015 was met with significant backlash, particularly after it was cut short due to the high number of bears killed in a short period. Since then, bear hunting has remained a contentious topic, with environmental groups advocating for stronger conservation efforts while hunting organizations push for controlled population management.

The renewed discussion follows the passage of Amendment Two in November, which enshrined a constitutional right to hunt and fish in Florida. Some view this amendment as a stepping stone for reinstating bear hunting.

What they're saying:

Katrina Shadix, executive director of Bear Warriors United, believes the FWC commission already has their minds made up.

"There's no right way to do a wrong thing, and bear hunting in Florida is a wrong thing," Shadix said. "It would be a very bad look on the FWC if they participate in something like this – again."

The proposed hunt comes on the heels of amendment two passing in November. Amendment Two established a constitutional right to hunt and fish in Florida. Proponents of the hunt argue the bear population is on the rise.

"There is plenty of data," said Mark Barton of Back Country Hunters & Anglers. "It shows that Florida’s bear population is thriving, and it could easily support a limited and highly regulated bear hunt."

FWC estimates Florida’s bear population was once well over 11,000; it’s now estimated to be around a third of that – somewhere closer to 4,000.

"This is not about wiping out bears," said one proponent of the hunt. "It's about maintaining a balanced population and high-density areas where non-lethal methods alone may not be enough."

According to Shadix, the problem is not the bear population, it’s the loss of their habitat.

"We have development and roads taking away their homes. That is what is threatening the future of bear survival," Shadix said. "These are obstacles the bears probably will not survive. Maybe in our lifetime they'll go extinct."

What's next:

The virtual FWC meeting starts on Thursday at 6 p.m. You can watch it here.

No decisions on a bear hunt will be made until the FWC meeting on May 21-22.

