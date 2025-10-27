BBB warns of AI-powered charity scams in wake of Hurricane Melissa

The Brief Consumer watchdogs warn of fake storm-related charities using AI to mimic real disaster appeals. The BBB urges donors to verify causes before giving, especially on social media and crowdfunding sites. Experts say AI-generated scams could make spotting fraud harder as Hurricane Melissa approaches.



As Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica, Cuba, and Hispaniola, consumer protection experts are warning residents to be on alert for scammers posing as storm-related charities.

Some are now using artificial intelligence to make their schemes more convincing, they said.

What we know:

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Florida says scammers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to fabricate convincing images, videos, and social media posts to solicit fake donations.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how widespread these AI-driven scams or if any specific to Hurricane Melissa have popped up.

The backstory:

In the wake of disasters, fake charities and crowdfunding efforts often prey on the public’s desire to help. This time, AI-generated content is adding a new layer of deception, making fraudulent photos and stories harder to distinguish from the real thing.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The BBB’s warning comes as people across the Caribbean brace for potential devastation from the approaching storm, which was responsible for at least seven deaths late Monday evening.

What they're saying:

As communities prepare for Hurricane Melissa’s impact, experts say vigilance is key. Be aware of misinformation and AI misuse during crises.

"Everything that you see may not be true, may not be real," said Holly Salmons, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

She urged potential donors to verify charities before contributing, adding, "If you don’t know those people directly, if you aren’t familiar with the community that you’re giving to — do your homework before you give."

What you can do:

The BBB recommends using verified charity vetting tools such as Give.org to ensure donations go to legitimate disaster relief efforts. You can also read more tips from the BBB on charitable giving after a natural disaster, here.