Bandit, 1 of 13 Sloth World rescued sloths, dies, zoo says

The Brief Bandit, a young sloth that was rescued from a warehouse, has died. The sloth was one of 13 others that were brought to Orlando for an attraction called Sloth World. After the sloths were found in horrible conditions, they were taken to the Central Florida Zoo to receive treatment.



Bandit, one of 13 Sloth World Orlando sloths rescued from a warehouse in Orlando and taken to the Central Florida Zoo, died Wednesday, the zoo announced.

"We are saddened to share that, despite our best efforts, Bandit, one of 13 sloths recently accepted into our care, passed today," the zoo said in a statement.

Bandit was considered to be in the poorest health of all the sloths since he arrived last Friday, the zoo's team told FOX 35 News. He has signs of severe lethargy, dehydration, nutritional and electrolyte imbalances, and gastrointestinal issues. He had yet to climb up to his perch to hang, instead, remaining on the ground in his cage.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Bandit, one of 13 sloths, rescued from Sloth World Orlando and donated to Central Florida Zoo, died on April 29, 2026. Credit: Central Florida Zoo

Since then, the zoo's vet teams have provided him with food, fluids, blood monitoring, glucose and vitamin supplements, the zoo said. However, his health declined rapidly on Wednesday morning, leading the team to decide on human euthanasia, the zoo said.

"We are heartbroken by this loss"

"Bandit’s progress looked hopeful at times, but this morning, his condition took a turn for the worse and declined rapidly. Despite best efforts and continual care from our vet and animal care teams, the difficult decision was make for humane euthanasia once it appeared clear that he would not recover from today’s downturn" - Blog update on Bandit

"We are heartbroken by the loss. Our team did everything possible to give him the best chance at survival and ensure he was comfortable in his final days" - CEO Richard Glover

How are the 12 other sloths doing?

The Central Florida Zoo said the 12 other sloths were considered to be in "stable" condition.

When they first arrived last Friday, the zoo said in an update that several of them showed signs of dehydration and low body condition. Each sloth is receiving individualized care.

The sloths will remain in quarantine for at least 30 days. They are not visible to the public. Once healthy enough, the zoo will work with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and the Species Survival Plan Program (SSP) to find long-term homes for them at other animal facilities.

Focus now shifts to Ginger

Ginger is the youngest of the sloths that was brought to the Central Florida Zoo. She has to be hand-fed every few hours and sleeps in an incubator to help regulate her body temperature, CEO Richard Glover told FOX 35.

"She’s adorable, and she’s helping to keep everyone’s spirits a little bit higher than they might be otherwise," Glover said.

Ginger is the youngest of the Sloth World sloths brought to the Central Florida Zoo. Credit: Central Florida Zoo

FOX 35 Investigations: Multiple shipments of sloths for Sloth World came to Florida; many of them died once they got here

FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie has been investigating Sloth World Orlando for several months, where questions were quickly raised after more than 30 sloths reportedly died under their care.

According to numerous FWC inspection reports, import documents, permits, and other reports, there have been multiple shipments of sloths from South America to Florida - all intended for Sloth World Orlando.

Those sloths were stored at two make-shift warehouses in Orlando and Orange County, the latter being less than 3 miles from Sloth Orlando, according to FWC documents. Photos shows several stacks of cages.

FWC reports: 31 sloths died in 3 months; more sloths arrived days later

As FOX 35 reported, 31 sloths died between December 2024 and February 2025, part of shipments from Guyana and Peru, according to FWC reports. After that, more shipments of sloths arrived in Florida and more of them died – some rapidly, reports indicate.

How did the sloths die? Here's what the necropsies, vet notes say

According to the FWC's reports, some of the sloths were suspected to have died from cold temperatures or unknown illnesses. In other cases, some sloths died before they arrived, others showed signs of bloating, lethargy, or general weakness, while at least two died after getting into a fight with one another.

Ben Agresta, the owner of Sloth World, denied the FWC's reports to FOX 35 and has denied the total number of sloths that were shipped to Florida or under its care.

He said in a lengthy statement to FOX 35 that the sloths died from a foreign virus and "routine issues."

How come there have been no violations or charges? ‘No malconduct’ to harm sloths, FWC says

Sloth World has received zero violations or citations from the FWC related to these deaths. FWC delivered a verbal warning during one inspection because two sloths were being held in cages that did not meet the legal standard and because there was no record of when those sloths were put into those cages. On another inspection, an investigator noted a cage being too small for a sloth.

When it came to the 31 sloths that died in the three-month span, a spokesperson for FWC told FOX 35 that no violations or charges were issued because there was ""no intentional malconduct or demonstration of inability/unwillingness to comply with captive wildlife rules."

FOX 35 has continued to ask FWC spokespersons and leadership questions about the care and oversight of the sloths that were being imported. FOX 35 has requested interviews with FWC leadership.

Most of the documents FOX 35 obtained were via public records or Freedom of Information Act requests.

Owner: Sloth World Orlando will not open, will file for bankruptcy

Ben Agresta, the owner of Sloth World, told FOX 35 that his sloth venture, Sloth World, would no longer open in Orlando and that he would likely have to file bankruptcy.

"It's been rough on everybody. We expect to go under the bankruptcy immediately as with our sloth population in full control by AZA and no plans to open, we have no other options," Agresta said to FOX 35's Marie Edinger last week.

He also issued a long statement, claiming there was a lot of "false and inaccurate information out there." FOX 35 has included parts of his statement.

"There is so much false and inaccurate information out there right now. The truth is, we lost sloths that had a virus of which showed barely any symptoms and was undetectable even after necropsy," he said.

"With a staff of 22 Ambassadors involved in multiple facilities with many members each shift, we put every resource and outside help possible. We all truly feel terrible that this has occurred. None of our staff did anything to ever harm an animal and do not have anything but love and compassion for them. All we wanted was for the betterment of sloths by learning as much as we can and teaching the world about them. All of us have conservation at our hearts, coupled with education. Nothing we could have done could prevent an unknown virus."