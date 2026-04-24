13 two-toed sloths donated to Central Florida Zoo from Sloth World Orlando

The Brief The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens said Friday it received a donation of 13 two-toed sloths from Sloth World Orlando. The sloths will be placed in quarantine for at least 30 days, where the animals will undergo evaluation by the zoo's vet teams. From there, the zoo said it would work with the Species Survival Plan Program to find long-term homes at AZA-accredited facilities. Some could remain at the Central Florida Zoo. Sloth World Orlando described itself as a "slotharium," intended to offer daily tours



Editor's note: The Central Florida Zoo originally said 14 sloths had been transferred from Sloth World. The zoo later clarified that number was slightly lower – 13 sloths.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens said Friday that it has accepted a donation of 13 two-toed sloths that were previously associated with Sloth World Orlando.

Richard E. Glover, CEO of the Central Florida Zoo, confirmed to FOX 35 that the 13 sloths – Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths and Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths – were donated from Sloth World Orlando, a planned "slotharium" attraction under construction on International Drive that has faced scrutiny recently.

FOX 35 cameras on Friday afternoon captured activity at the warehouse on International Drive, which, according to an FWC report, was used as a "receiving" center for the sloths to be evaluated and acclimated, before eventually moving to Sloth World's main attraction. Our cameras captured several crates, cages, and boxes being loaded into vehicles at the warehouse location.

As FOX 35 reported earlier this week, questions and concerns have been raised after an FWC report said 31 sloths under Sloth World's care had died in December 2024 and February 2025. FOX 35 also reported this week that the warehouse facility was not permitted to house animals – it was permitted by a different business to store vehicles.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ FOX 35 exclusive video of creates, cages being loaded into a van outside a warehouse on International Drive, believed to be used by Sloth World Orlando. an FWC report said the facility was used to evaluated and acclimate sloths intended for its Sloth World attraction.

Zoo: Donated sloths will be quarantined for 30 days

What's next:

The zoo said the sloths would be placed in quarantine for at least 30 days, where they will be evaluated by the zoo's staff.

"The sloths are currently in quarantine, where they are being assessed by the Zoo’s veterinary team. They will remain in quarantine for at least 30 days, with their nutrition and overall health closely monitored by professional animal care staff and medical teams," the zoo said in a news release.

"The sloths – both Hoffmann’s two-toed sloths and Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths – will become part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) and Species Survival Plans (SSPs) for their species, cooperative programs designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of genetically diverse animal populations in accredited zoos."

Zoo will work to find long-term homes for the sloths at AZA-accredited facilities

The zoo said it would assume ownership of the sloths – temporarily – while it works with the Species Survival Plan Program to find a long-term placement for them with an AZA-accredited (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) facility. Some of the sloths could remain at the zoo, the release said.

"When we were approached about taking in these sloths, the team all agreed it was something we should and wanted to do" — Richard E. Glover, CEO of Central Florida Zoo

What they're saying:

"When we were approached about taking in these sloths, the team all agreed it was something we should and wanted to do. Our Zoo team has decades of experience caring for sloths, and we can ensure they will receive the best care and nutrition to give them the best opportunity for a positive outcome," said Richard E. Glover in a prepared statement.

"This is also a meaningful opportunity for us to contribute to the long-term conservation of these unique species. By bringing these animals into an accredited setting and participating in the Species Survival Plan, we’re giving them the best possible chance to thrive and helping ensure a healthy, sustainable population of sloths for future generations."

Congress Maxwell Frost wants USDA to investigate Sloth World

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost said in a post on X that he has asked the Secretary of Agriculture and the USDA to investigate Sloth World.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the 14 sloths were not immediately known. It's also unclear what the donation means for the future of Sloth World Orlando.